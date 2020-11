ALPINE, Calif. — A 10-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Alpine was found safe Wednesday morning, authorities said.

A search and rescue team had been called to help search for Abbigail McDonald, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The girl was later found safe at a home in unincorporated El Cajon, authorities said.

Watch Cmdr: An update in the search for the missing juvenile in Alpine. Abbigail McDonald was located safe at a residence in the unincorporated area of El Cajon. The Sheriff’s Dept would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance. @SDSOAlpine — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) November 25, 2020

Watch Cmmndr: ⁦@SDSheriff⁩ Search & Rescue has been called to help in the search for a missing juvenile in Alpine. 10-year-old Abbigail McDonald was last seen at home and was wearing a black tank top and jeans. Call 858-565-5200 with any info on Abbigail ⁦@SDSOAlpine⁩ pic.twitter.com/XfSt9W3tL2 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) November 25, 2020