ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Authorities were searching Monday for a man reported missing from unincorporated Escondido.

Kyle Meekins, 34, was last seen around 11:30 am. in the 2200 block of Puesta Del Sol, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Meekins is white, 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with brown hair, and may appear hunched while walking. He was last seen wearing a burgundy Polo shirt, black shorts and black slip-on slippers.

Anyone who sees Meekins was asked to call 858-565-5200.