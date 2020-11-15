Authorities search for at-risk man who walked away from North County care facility

Berhane Piong, 36, walked away from his care facility in Vista on Sunday, Nov. 15, according to authorities. (Photo: SDSO)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities asked the public to keep an eye out for a man with medical issues and developmental disabilities who walked away from his care facility in Vista.

Berhane Piong, 36, walked away from the facility near South Santa Fe Avenue and Robelini Drive some time Sunday, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

Piong is “likely very scared” and “has the living and decision making skills of a 12-year-old,” according to officials, so the department is hoping to quickly find him and return him to supervised care.

Please be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 300 block of Sycamore Avenue in @SDSOVista @cityofvista. @SDSheriff Deputies & Search and Rescue (SAR) Volunteers are using the location as a staging area. We're looking for a missing person at-risk. pic.twitter.com/P7YI2V3JjK — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) November 15, 2020

“Berhane walked away from a care facility at 2225 Bosna Place in the unincorporated area of Vista. He was wearing his favorite camouflage hoodie jacket, black sweatpants and blue sneakers,” the department said.

Deputies and search-and-rescue volunteers set up a command center on nearby Sycamore Avenue and were canvassing the area as a helicopter flew overhead and made announcements.

