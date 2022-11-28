SAN DIEGO — One person was hospitalized Monday after a shooting involving a law enforcement officer in the Talmadge neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of Collwood Lane, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies entered the SDPD’s jurisdiction and may have fired their weapons during the gunfire as well as Chula Vista police, San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki said. It is unclear who opened fire at this time.

Sharki reiterated that no officers were shot during the gunfire, but one person was taken to a local hospital. No details about the person were released.

San Diego police homicide units were on scene to investigate, per standard protocol.

FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala contributed to this report.