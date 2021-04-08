Deputies seize guns, 3K pounds of marijuana in illegal dispensary raid

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) – Deputies raided an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley, shuttering the business and seizing thousands of pounds of marijuana and marijuana products, authorities said Thursday.

A SWAT team served a warrant at the illicit dispensary in the 10600 block of Willie Baker Way around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Zheath Sanchez.

During an ensuing search of the premises, deputies impounded about 3,000 pounds of marijuana and marijuana products, with an estimated street value of over $2 million, Sanchez said. The team also seized over $5,000 in cash, four handguns and one shotgun.

Fire personnel were also at the scene to inspect the business and found numerous code violations, the sergeant said. San Diego Gas & Electric removed power from the business due to those violations.

