Authorities looking to identify man who set off fireworks in Target store

Authorities are attempting to identify a man they say set off fireworks inside a Target store Tuesday in Vista. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

VISTA, Calif. – Authorities are attempting to identify a man they say set off fireworks inside a Target store Tuesday in Vista.

Authorities are attempting to identify a man they say set off fireworks inside a Target store Tuesday in Vista. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Detectives from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to multiple calls about a possible active shooter at the store just before 9 p.m. in the 3100 block of Business Park Drive after people reported hearing “what sounded like gunfire.” The store was evacuated after multiple agencies responded to the incident.

No injured victims or a suspect were located, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies found a small trash can laying on its side in an aisle in the store surrounded by several burned and exploded fireworks.

Video surveillance from Target showed a suspect entering the aisle where the trash can was found, the department said. The video reportedly shows a “flash of light” from the fireworks and a view of the suspect running from the aisle.

The man is described as having a light complexion with a black baseball hat with a white and blue logo, a black neck gaiter, black sweater with a white undershirt, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

Do you recognize this person? He's suspected of setting off fireworks inside a Target store in @cityofvista and causing an active shooter scare on February 2nd. Read our news release: https://t.co/eYcy6csyXb. Call @sdcrimestoppers at (888) 580-8477 if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/2X4cEbVhu7 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) February 4, 2021

Authorities also are attempting to determine if the incident is connected to a similar incident on Sunday at a Ross store in the 32000 block of Temecula Parkway in Temecula.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.