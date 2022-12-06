SANTEE, Calif. — Deputies are investigating a threat directed at students and staff at West Hills High School in Santee, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

According to authorities, a 14-year-old student threated on social media to bring his grandparents’ guns to school because of his grades.

Deputies with the Santee Sheriff’s Station were notified of the threat on Dec. 5 just after 10:00 p.m. and identified the student. Authorities then contact his parents, who reside in San Diego, and took him for a medical evaluation at a local hospital.

The identity of the student is being withheld due to privacy policies regarding minors.

Sheriffs said there is no immediate threat to public safety. Classes at West Hills High School resumed as normal on Tuesday with deputies providing extra patrols on campus as a precaution.

Officials have encouraged students to report any threats or even potential violence to school resource deputies or call the Anonymous Student Speaking Out Hotline at 888-580-8477.

The department said the safety of school children is a priority and their focus is to ensure a safe learning environment for everyone.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, call the County Crisis Line at 888-724-7240.