At least 1 hurt in shooting outside of Albertsons store in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – At least one person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday evening outside of a strip mall in Lemon Grove, local authorities said.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 6:20 p.m. call about the incident near an Albertsons grocery store parking lot in the Lemon Grove Plaza on Broadway and Massachusetts Avenue, a watch commander said.

Deputies told FOX 5 the victim, a transient man who has not been publicly identified, is believed to have been shot by a person driving by while he was standing just outside of the grocery store.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.

Deputies remain in the area of the strip mall and have taped up about half of the facility’s parking lot. People still are able to go and out of the Albertsons.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.