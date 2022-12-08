Police blocking off a section of road in City Heights after a shots fired incident. (Credit: KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — Law enforcement on Thursday are investigating a shooting involving police in the City Heights area, authorities said.

San Diego police were called to 42nd Street near University Avenue in the Teralta West neighborhood just before 1 p.m. for reports of a man with a gun.

Shots were fired as the officers were trying to detain the man, according to authorities.

It’s unknown who initiated the shots at this time.

No other details were released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.