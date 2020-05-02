Shooting reported near downtown jail

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired near San Diego Central Jail downtown.
The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. near Front and West B streets.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that at least one sheriff’s deputy apparently shot a person.
One person was taken to a hospital, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials. Their condition was not immediately known.
Authorities closed traffic lanes in the area.
No further information was immediately available.
Check back for updates on this developing story.