Shooting reported near downtown jail

Local

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired near San Diego Central Jail downtown.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. near Front and West B streets.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that at least one sheriff’s deputy apparently shot a person.

One person was taken to a hospital, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials. Their condition was not immediately known.

Authorities closed traffic lanes in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

