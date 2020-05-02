Shooting reported near downtown jail

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired near San Diego Central Jail downtown.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. near Front and West B streets.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that at least one sheriff’s deputy apparently shot a person.

One person was taken to a hospital, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials. Their condition was not immediately known.

Authorities closed traffic lanes in the area.

Please be aware of increased law enforcement activity in front of Central Jail downtown on Front and B Streets. Please avoid the area due to road closures. @SanDiegoPD is on scene. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) May 2, 2020

No further information was immediately available.

