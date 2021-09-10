Authorities investigate dispensary fire after raid nets two arrests

File – A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department official wears a vest and gloves during an operation in 2021. (Photo: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two people face felony charges after a raid on an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley, authorities said, and now investigators are looking into what caused a fire at the site the next morning.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department detectives arrested two adults while carrying out a search warrant at 645 Grand Ave., according to a department statement released late Thursday. The suspects were not immediately identified.

Authorities said they seized more than $23,000, along with 77 pounds of marijuana, 277.5 pounds of THC-infused edibles and drinks, 163.5 pounds of THC vape products and 62.5 pounds of concentrated marijuana.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Kamon Harris said the THC-infused edibles were disguised as common candies and snacks.

Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities said they were notified about a fire in a trailer associated with the business. The flames were quickly extinguished, but now a bomb and arson team has been called in to figure out what caused the blaze, the sheriff’s department told FOX 5.

No one was believed to be injured in the fire and no one was inside or near the business when officials arrived, a spokesperson said.

As-yet unspecified felony charges will be filed with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office against the two arrestees, Harris said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.