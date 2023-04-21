FALLBROOK, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital following a deputy-involved shooting in North County, authorities said.

The San Diego Sherriff’s Department confirmed the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday morning on the 4900 block of White Lilac Road in Fallbrook.

Officials say there were reports of a home disturbance prior to the shooting. When authorities arrived they say a 40-year-old man confronted them outside the home with a rifle in hand.

Lt. Steve Shebloski with the San Diego Police Department told FOX 5 two children, ages 5 and 9, were in the home at the time of the incident and were both unharmed.

Police say the man, whose identity has not been released, was shot multiple times and is undergoing surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

No deputies were injured in this incident and there is currently no threat to the public, according to SDPD.

Officials say Highway 395 will be slightly impacted while authorities continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.