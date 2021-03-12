Authorities identify woman who died after car crashed into creek

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Friday publicly identified a Northern California woman who died last Sunday, three days after the vehicle she was in crashed and landed upside down in Tecolote Creek under Interstate 5.

Sidnie Waller, a 21-year-old from San Martin in Santa Clara County, was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed shortly before 9:10 p.m. on March 4 while traveling on southbound I-5 near SeaWorld Drive, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“The vehicle was witnessed to be (traveling) at a high rate of speed and attempted to exit the Sea World Drive off-ramp but went off the roadway (and) was partially submerged underwater,” the Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

Waller was extricated and taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, where her condition worsened and she was pronounced dead Sunday evening, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. Her cause of death was attributed to a brain injury and heart failure due to drowning, with blunt force head injuries listed as a contributing factor.

Another person involved in the crash refused medical care, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. No details about that person have been disclosed.

A GoFundMe set up to help the victim’s family had raised more than $23,000 of its $50,000 goal as of early Friday morning.

