Authorities identify woman killed by tractor on Oceanside beach

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 68-year-old woman who was asleep on the sand at Oceanside Harbor Beach when she was run over and killed by a tractor being used on a dredging project.

Carol Ann Aguirre was fully clothed and apparently asleep when the construction vehicle hit her at the waterfront off the 1200 block of North Pacific Street at about 10 a.m. Monday, Oceanside Police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

The tractor, owned by Manson Dredge Co., was heading northbound on the beach when the driver failed to see Aguirre on the ground and ran over her, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and Oceanside police.

Aguirre, a transient, died at the scene of the accident, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

“There was no indication of drugs or alcohol being a factor in the accident,” Bussey said.

It was not clear if the victim was in a work zone closed to the public when the tractor ran over her.