Authorities identify man killed in Spring Valley shooting

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – Authorities on Wednesday publicly identified a man who died in a weekend shooting in the La Presa area of Spring Valley.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said San Diego resident Donte Anthony Lopez was found by deputies about 11:15 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Elkelton Boulevard and Crestmore Avenue. Lifesaving efforts were made at the scene before Lopez, 42, was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead shortly upon arrival, according to sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.

An autopsy determined Lopez’s preliminary cause of death to be from a gunshot wound with the manner of death determined to be a homicide, Seiver said.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been shared by investigators.

Anyone with information is being asked by police to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.