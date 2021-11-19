Authorities identify man killed in San Marcos shooting; 2nd man still hospitalized

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed this week in a San Marcos neighborhood.

Vista resident Ivan Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene after a shooting Wednesday night in the 3800 block of La Rosa Drive. Few details have been released about the circumstances of the shooting, but deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said upon arrival, they found Rivera, 40, and another man who both had been shot.

No suspects have been publicly identified by authorities.

An autopsy determined Rivera’s preliminary cause of death to be from multiple gunshot wounds with the manner of death determined to be homicide, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

The other man, whose name is being withheld by investigators, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He remains hospitalized as of Friday, according to Seiver.

The killing is being investigated by the sheriff’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Tipsters also submit information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.