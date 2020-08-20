Authorities identify man killed in crash near airport

SAN DIEGO — Authorities publicly identified the man who was killed Wednesday in a crash near San Diego International Airport.

Brent James Sturgeon, 30, of Spring Valley was driving westbound on North Harbor Drive around 10:30 a.m. when he lost control while trying to pass a pickup truck and crashed into its rear end, the San Diego County Medical Examiner said. Sturgeon’s Subaru sedan hit a pole on the center median and skidded about 50 yards away before coming to a rest on the eastbound lane.

Witnesses tried to save Sturgeon by performing CPR and firefighters arrived to help, but he died at the scene, police said.

