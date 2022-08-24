SAN DIEGO — Officials have identified the man who authorities say beat two women, then attacked a police dog before he was shot and killed by law enforcement this week.

Scholar Wang, 48, died after getting shot by an officer in a home on Bridgeview Drive in the Fairmount Park area of City Heights Tuesday, according to a news release from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

More details are emerging about the violent encounter as the sheriff’s Homicide Unit investigates the deadly police shooting, which involved officers from the city of San Diego. That is now standard practice in the region.

The officers first arrived at the home around 8 a.m. Tuesday when a 911 caller reported an attack there, the sheriff’s department said. They found two women in their 70s who had been beaten with a piece of wood, “possibly part of a broken chair.”

The attacker, who authorities later identified as Wang, holed up in a bathroom and wouldn’t come out for police, according to officials. Officers used pepper spray to try to subdue the man before eventually sending in a K-9. Authorities say Wang fought off the dog using a “two-foot by two-inch piece of sharp ridged metal.”

Wang then “attempted to use it to assault an officer,” according to the sheriff’s department. One of the officers opened fire, shooting Wang once.

Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

First responders took the two women, who lived at the house where the attacks took place, to the hospital for treatment. They are both expected to recover.

The dog suffered what the sheriff’s department described as “a superficial cut above one of its eyes,” and the officers were uninjured.

Authorities said Tuesday that Wang was believed to be a nephew of the women. Further information about what led up to the attack has not yet been released.