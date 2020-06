SAN DIEGO — Authorities Monday publicly identified a 28-year-old man found dead in the Southcrest area.

Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, Antwione “Gino” Ewing of San Diego was found with apparent trauma, possibly gunshot injuries, in Southcrest Community Park. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.