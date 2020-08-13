Authorities identify homicide victim as Chula Vista city employee

A person was found dead Tuesday under suspicious circumstances in a residential neighborhood near Mount Helix.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a Chula Vista city employee found slain in his home near Mount Helix.

Chula Vista police personnel conducting a welfare check at the request of a co-worker found the body of 38-year-old Kevin Powell in his residence in the 4400 block of Carmen Drive in Casa De Oro shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Because the neighborhood is in an unincorporated area, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was called in to take charge of the case, said sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Powell’s death has been ruled a homicide, said Seiver, who declined to specify how the victim is believed to have died.

“The preliminary cause-of-death (finding) is being withheld for investigative reasons,” Seiver said.

Powell’s work supervisor asked police to check on him after he missed several meetings, according to the sheriff’s department.