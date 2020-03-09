Authorities ID man killed in high-speed crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities Monday released the name of a 26-year-old man who was killed when the SUV he was driving crashed off a freeway on-ramp near Mission Bay.

Jacob Arnell of La Mesa was traveling at high speed shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday when he lost control of the white Cadillac Escalade, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He was trying to enter northbound Interstate 5 from Sea World Drive when the vehicle veered off the roadway, went down an embankment, overturned and smashed into a tree, CHP public-affairs Officer Salvador Castro said.

Arnell, the sole occupant of the SUV, died at the scene, Castro said.