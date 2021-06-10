Authorities find woman dead in her home after pulling son from burning car

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – A woman found dead this week in her North County home was determined to have died from blunt force trauma with the manner of death being homicide, authorities said.

The body of 68-year-old Denise Elaine McCarthy was discovered Tuesday in the 800 block of El Toro Lane in San Marcos, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said in a news release. She was discovered by investigators who were searching out a related residence for a man who was pulled from a burning car after 6:30 p.m. on Foothill View Place in nearby Escondido.

The man in the car since was identified as Denise’s 29-year-old son, Sean McCarthy, Seiver said. McCarthy remains in the hospital in grave condition.

Neighbors spotted the car had gone up in flames on their block and attempted to get McCarthy out of it by using hammers to break the glass.

“He actually sat up before I got there to open the window. He actually sat up and looked,” neighbor Don Gibson told FOX 5 on Wednesday. “He just collapsed after that. He went unresponsive.”

Those with information to report on the incident are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Tips also may be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.