Authorities find panga with 24 onboard near Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO — Authorities located a panga carrying 24 people off the coast of Sunset Cliffs early Monday, leading to a multi-agency response.

San Diego Lifeguards told FOX 5 they got a call from the U.S. Coast Guard around 3:40 a.m. about a vessel in trouble nearing the coastline. Lifeguards responded with a rescue boat near the 1100 block of Sunset Cliffs.

Lifeguards said 24 people were on the panga when authorities reached it. The Coast Guard had two boats in the water responding to the area. Video showed Border Patrol also on scene.

The 24 people on the boat were expected to be brought onto the Coast Guard cutter for processing.

