Wild chase through San Gabriel Valley ends in arrest

EL MONTE, Calif. — Authorities chased a driver from the Inland Empire into the San Gabriel Valley early Wednesday evening, at times trailing the suspect at high speeds with part of the vehicle’s bumper hanging off.

The chase started near the city of Fontana when police tried to pull over a black Kia Soul that was reported stolen, according to KTLA. The driver headed west on Interstate 210 through Rancho Cucamonga and then further into eastern Los Angeles County.

At one point, a police pit maneuver caused damage to the driver’s back bumper, leaving it trailing behind the car but failing to stop the driver. The vehicle reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour at times, weaving through traffic, moving onto the shoulder and driving in circles around freeway ramps.

At about 6:15 p.m., Fontana police were still trailing the car at high speeds on and off the freeway, even as the chase remained firmly in Los Angeles County. The pursuit crossed through Baldwin Park and reached El Monte, where the driver sped along side streets.

After weaving in and out of parking lots and driving erratically for several minutes on the side streets — narrowly dodging several more attempts at pit maneuvers — the driver abruptly slowed down and seemed to be following traffic laws. Police SUVs trailed slowly behind the vehicle as it headed east through El Monte.

Around 6:45 p.m. the driver remained stopped at a stop sign until a police vehicle pulled out in front of it and blocked it. Officers approached from the sides of the vehicle and took the driver, who appeared to be a woman, into custody.