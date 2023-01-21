SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing East County teen.

Veronica Moreno, 16, was last seen at her home in Santee on Jan. 6. According to authorities, she is suspected of running away after an argument with her parents.

Moreno is described as a Hispanic female who stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Authorities say she has straight brown hair and brown eyes.

The East County teen was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey pants.

Anyone who has seen Moreno or may have information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.