Authorities arrest man accused of sexually assaulting woman as she slept

ENCINITAS, Calif. – A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman as she slept earlier this month in her North County home was arrested this week, authorities said.

Maynor Ricardo Funes, 32, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Vista Detention Facility, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. He is accused in a Sept. 17 incident where a woman reported she woke up to a man sexually assaulting her in the 2000 block of Carol View Drive in Encinitas before chasing him out of the apartment.

The department said Funes was identified by detectives after an “extensive investigation.” He now faces burglary and sexual assault charges in the case and is being held on $1 million bail.

Authorities also are asking in the area who experienced something similar to come forward and report it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Sexual Assault Unit at 858-285-6222 or the department’s 24-hour non-emergency line at 858-565-5200. Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.