SAN DIEGO — A beloved nonprofit and thrift store, Auntie Helen’s, is closing its doors, but they are not ending their help to the community.

For nearly 40 years, Auntie Helen’s has served as a laundry service to people living with HIV and AIDS. Then the nonprofit expanded its services to anyone in need.

The nonprofit had a few bumps along the way, but turned it around for the better and that is where the charity wants to leave it, on a high note.

“Makes me sad, but also makes me happy…never thought we’d end as good as we are,” said Rod Legg, Auntie Helen’s executive director.

Auntie Helen’s is closing up shop at the end of the year. In 1986, the founder, Gary Cheatam, started doing laundry for friends living with HIV and AIDS, who couldn’t do it themselves.

Legg said the word of Cheatem’s work spread quickly, and he turned his work to the nonprofit Auntie Helen’s.

“That’s Gary…good guy, good guy,” Legg said as he showed FOX 5 a photo of the founder.

Volunteers would do laundry for 12 hours a day, sometimes running up to 12 washers.

“Nobody would touch the patients much less their laundry. So Gary ran towards the fire instead of away,” Legg explained.

A few years after starting Auntie Helens, they opened a thrift store. Legg said the items came from people who died from complications of HIV or AIDS.

Then about 10 years into the nonprofit, they started a weekly food distribution. However, Legg said the closing comes at a time when their mission of laundry services has not been requested of them since 2020. Their only washer and dryer are left untouched.

“Because physically they don’t have the problems they used to have, medications have become so great,” Legg said.

Legg said the nonprofit had some bumps along the way, including accusations of past leaders and management mishandling funds or donations. Legg said in the six years he’s been with the organization; they have turned their image around. Legg said they implemented stricter rules and regulations. Auntie Helens has been recognized in Poz Magazine as one of the nation’s top 100 charities helping the HIV and AIDS community.

“To keep changing the mission we can do that, that would be fine. But there comes to a point where you have to know Gary’s name was more important to me to keep at a good spot, where nobody else could touch it again,” Legg said.

Legg said the end of Auntie Helen’s chapter is a transition to another charity. Legg said he hopes to continue distributing food under a new nonprofit, plus start a scholarship fund in Cheatam’s name. Legg said they are even pushing to get Cheatam honored inside the San Diego LGBT Community Center.

“We want to leave him as somebody that is looked up to, that nobody else can damage his name, nobody else can damage his reputation, and Auntie Helen’s and Gary Cheatam will live where they should be. Way up high in everybody’s mind to look up to,” Legg said.

FOX 5 reached out to the LGBT Community Center about what the qualifications are to get Gary Cheatam honored inside the center.

For the nonprofit, Auntie Helens to close, they need to liquidate. This means the thrift store will hold a huge sale after Christmas. The store closes on Dec. 31.