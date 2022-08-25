SAN DIEGO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta visited downtown San Diego Thursday to urge law enforcement agencies to take steps towards further preventing gun violence.

Bonta said that San Diego County is leading the state in steps it has taken to reduce gun violence.

“We are here to say, ‘enough,’” Bonta said. “We all know gun violence epidemic plaguing communities across our nation is sickening and unacceptable.”

Bonta, along with San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliot, are telling law enforcement agencies and local governments across the state to listen up when it comes to gun violence prevention.

“Our actions save lives,” Elliot said.

Bonta is urging sheriff’s departments to utilize red flag laws and to apply for gun violence prevention grants. According to Bonta, there are $10 million in grants from the California Department of Justice Gun Violence Reduction program.

Such assistance can help educate communities on gun violence restraining orders (GVRO) and domestic violence restraining orders (DVRO).

Additionally, it can help sheriff’s deputies seize guns and ammunition from people listed as prohibited in the Armed and Prohibited Persons System. These are people a court have deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.

“While we will never know how many lives have been saved, study after study show that GVRO saves lives,” Elliot said.

Bonta said “everywhere else besides San Diego” are not using these prevention tools. Bonta uses San Diego as the leading example in the state for other communities to aggressively follow suit.

Bonta touts that 32% of all GVRO issued statewide are in San Diego County.

Elliot added that, in the past five years, San Diego courts have issued GVROs against more than 900 people. Elliot said more than 50 of them were in response to mass shootings of three or more people, including specific locations such as; schools, hospitals, gyms, bars, banks and golf courses.

“We are all part of the solution to addressing America’s disease, the epidemic of gun violence unique only in the world here in the United States. We can and we must do better,” Bonta said.

The second round of funding for sheriff’s departments is now available; grant applications are due to the Department of Justice by Sept. 2.