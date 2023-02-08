LAKESIDE, Calif. — A reported attempted kidnapping near Lakeside Middle School Tuesday was determined to be unfounded, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The original report alleged that a man had exited the back door of a vehicle near the 11900 block of Woodside Avenue and tried to grab one of the students.

Upon further investigation, detectives with the Sheriff’s Lakeside Substation ultimately determined that the reported incident was unfounded, Lt. Shawn Wray said Wednesday in a news release.

The department said that there is no current danger to the community.

No other details regarding the unfounded report were immediately available.