Attempted burglary, false shooting report causes chaos at National City mall

Police respond to two incidents Dec. 18 at the Westfield Plaza Bonita in National City. (File)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating after an attempted burglary at a Macy’s and a false report of shots fired at an AMC theater Saturday prompted people to run out of a mall in National City, causing several injuries.

Initially, the National City Police Department said they received numerous 911 calls regarding possible shots fired at the Westfield Plaza Bonita around 3:48 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after and sent in teams to the AMC theater and other parts of the mall.

According to the department’s police captain Alex Hernandez, there was nothing to indicate that shots were fired in the mall, as no people with firearms nor shell casings were found. Local hospitals were also checked, but no gunshot victims related to the mall were discovered. However, Hernandez says one movie patron did pull the fire alarm that caused a stampede and fight with some people being trampled.

At the Macy’s, the National City Police Department’s watch commander confirmed security caught a person suspected of attempted burglary. It is unknown if the individual is a man or woman. The incident sparked customers to run as well, police said.

Hernandez says a “few injuries” were reported due to the trampling.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

