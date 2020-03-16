Attacker followed man into apartment complex before stabbing him, authorities say

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man was stabbed and seriously wounded inside an El Cajon apartment complex by a motorcycle helmet-wearing suspect who remains at large, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The stabbing occurred at 325 E. Bradley Ave. around 11:30 a.m., said sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Bonanno.

The suspect, wearing dark clothing and a full-face motorcycle helmet, followed the victim into the complex, confronted and stabbed him, Bonanno said.

The suspect then fled eastbound on Bradley in a gold-colored sedan, Bonanno said.

The victim was transported to a trauma center and was expected to survive, but his condition was not immediately known, Bonanno said.

Anyone with information on this suspect was asked to call the Lakeside sheriff’s station at 858-565-5555. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.