Attacker escapes after fatally stabbing man during fight

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A fight between two men in a residential Oceanside neighborhood escalated Friday into a stabbing that left one of them dead, authorities reported.

The deadly altercation in the 500 block of Garfield Street, just west of Interstate 5, was reported shortly before 8 a.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Patrol officers arrived to find a 45-year-old man on the ground, gravely wounded, OPD spokesman Tom Bussey said. Medics took the victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, to Palomar Medical Center West in Escondido, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The unidentified assailant, who was gone by the time police arrived at the site of the slaying, remained at large in the early afternoon. Investigators had no detailed description of the killer, and the reason for the fatal fight was unknown, Bussey said.