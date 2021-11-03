AT&T worker badly hurt when driver slams into him on South Bay street

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A driver slammed into a man standing behind his AT&T work truck on a Chula Vista street Wednesday morning, leaving the worker badly hurt.

The crash happened on C Street and Date Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Witnesses told FOX 5 the employee was standing behind his white company pickup truck when the red sedan rammed into him and then the truck, dragging the man forward and knocking the vehicle further down the street. Another worker was nearly hit by the driver, a neighbor said.

“(It) hit him so severely that he, I believe, dragged him down the street and severed his legs,” Christina Rodriguez, who lives on the street, told FOX 5. “Just missing another worker, who had to jump back to get out of the way of the speeding car.”

Witnesses said the driver also appeared to be hurt, but there was not an immediate update from authorities on that person’s status or what may have caused the crash.

Chula Vista Police Department traffic investigators had C Street blocked to traffic in the immediate area while they collected physical evidence and spoke to neighbors, seeking surveillance video of the collision.

