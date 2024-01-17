SAN DIEGO — The owners of a convenience store in Kearny Mesa are reeling after suspects smashed out the buildings front windows Wednesday morning.

The San Diego Police Department said a call came in at 4:09 a.m. from an individual driving by the Mesa Liquor & Wine Co., which is located at 4919 Convoy St.

The witness reported seeing a black Chevy truck in front of the store with someone attempting to take an ATM from inside the business, police told FOX 5.

Broken glass could be seen at the entrance of the convenience store. It has not been confirmed at this time whether or not the robbery suspects were successful in taking money from the ATM.

Broken glass can be seen at Mesa Liquor & Wine Co. in Kearny Mesa on Jan. 17, 2024. (KSWB)

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been provided. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

