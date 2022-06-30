Authorities are searching for a 50-year-old woman who went missing on June 27, 2022. (San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 50-year-old at-risk woman.

Norma Hernandez was last seen Monday walking in the area southwest of Dulzura, when she got separated from the group she was with, police said. Authorities then learned on Thursday that her cell phone was in the vicinity of Jamul.

Police say attempts to locate Hernandez have gone unsuccessful thus far.

She is described by SDPD as a 5 foot 5, 180-pound Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. Hernandez was last seen wearing a dark shirt and camouflage pants.

The missing woman is considered at risk due to possible exposure to the elements, police said.

If anyone has information related to Hernandez’ whereabouts, please contact the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000 and reference Case #22-500546.