SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public to help locate a 24-year-old at-risk man who went missing after going for a jog in Mira Mesa, authorities said Thursday.

Jhovany Reyes was last seen Tuesday around noon leaving for a jog near 1100 Alonda Court, SDPD said in a tweet.

Police described Reyes as a Hispanic male around 6’3”, 170 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is clean-shaven and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Communications Division and reference case: 22-500249.