SAN DIEGO – Authorities are looking for an at-risk missing man who was last seen in the Encanto neighborhood Saturday morning, said the San Diego Police Department.

Tausuai Tafilele, who is 76 years old, was last seen around 5 a.m. at the 6000 block of Cervantes Avenue. Police said he suffers from a medical condition that makes him at-risk.

Tafilele is described as Samoan man that stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with short brown and white hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hat with that read: “U.S AIRFORCE VETERAN.” He was also reported to be wearing a beige corduroy jacket, a red shirt, baby blue pants and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at (619)-531-2000 and reference case #22501044.