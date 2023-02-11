SAN DIEGO – San Diego Police are looking for an at-risk elderly woman who went missing out of Emerald Hills Friday, announced the agency on Saturday.
No one has seen 94-year-old Hortense Leach since Friday, San Diego police said. Her last whereabouts were near 600 Alvin St. at around 2:30 p.m.
Hortense is described as:
- 4 feet 11 inches
- 97 pounds
- Grey hair
- Brown eyes
- Wearing a black sweatshirt with grey sleeves and dark pants
If anyone has information that could lead to the discovery of Hortense, call 911 and reference #23500201.