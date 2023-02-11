Hortense Leach is considered an at-risk adult and is being sought. (Photo by San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Police are looking for an at-risk elderly woman who went missing out of Emerald Hills Friday, announced the agency on Saturday.

No one has seen 94-year-old Hortense Leach since Friday, San Diego police said. Her last whereabouts were near 600 Alvin St. at around 2:30 p.m.

Hortense is described as:

4 feet 11 inches

97 pounds

Grey hair

Brown eyes

Wearing a black sweatshirt with grey sleeves and dark pants

If anyone has information that could lead to the discovery of Hortense, call 911 and reference #23500201.