At-risk 71-year-old man goes missing in Ramona

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Thomas Ashton? The 71-year-old last was seen about 10:45 a.m. Monday near Sky Valley Drive and Highland Valley Road in Ramona. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An at-risk 71-year-old man went missing Monday in Ramona.

Thomas Ashton last was seen about 10:45 a.m. near Sky Valley Drive and Highland Valley Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

He was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and balding brown hair. He last was seen wearing a beige hat, bright blue long-sleeved shirt, navy blue sweatpants and beige slip-on shoes.

“He may not be able to communicate well,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Anyone who sees him was asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News