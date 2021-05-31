At-risk 71-year-old man goes missing in Ramona

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Thomas Ashton? The 71-year-old last was seen about 10:45 a.m. Monday near Sky Valley Drive and Highland Valley Road in Ramona. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An at-risk 71-year-old man went missing Monday in Ramona.

Thomas Ashton last was seen about 10:45 a.m. near Sky Valley Drive and Highland Valley Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

He was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and balding brown hair. He last was seen wearing a beige hat, bright blue long-sleeved shirt, navy blue sweatpants and beige slip-on shoes.

“He may not be able to communicate well,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Anyone who sees him was asked to call 911.

