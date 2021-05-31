At-risk 71-year-old man goes missing in Ramona

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An at-risk 71-year-old man went missing Monday in Ramona.
Thomas Ashton last was seen about 10:45 a.m. near Sky Valley Drive and Highland Valley Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
He was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and balding brown hair. He last was seen wearing a beige hat, bright blue long-sleeved shirt, navy blue sweatpants and beige slip-on shoes.
“He may not be able to communicate well,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.
Anyone who sees him was asked to call 911.
