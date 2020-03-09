At-risk 18-year-old reported missing

SAN DIEGO — Police asked for the public’s help locating an 18-year-old at-risk man who was reported missing from his home in the Valencia Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

Andrew Surposa, 18, was last seen along the 5600 block of Market Street around 3 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said.

Surposa has been diagnosed with autism and Down syndrome. He has trouble communicating verbally, police said.

Authorities described Surposa as a Hispanic male about 5 feet 1 inch tall with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt, yellow neon shorts and white tennis shoes.

Andrew Surposa, 18, was last seen near his home Sunday. Photo provided by the San Diego Police Department.

Officers said Surposa doesn’t have a cell phone, credit card or cash but is familiar with taking the MTS trolley and makes weekly trips to San Diego High School for school.

Surposa was reported missing once before about 10 months ago. During that incident, he was later found at a previous home address.

Anyone with information on Surposa’s whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.

