SAN DIEGO — Three people were wounded Saturday night in a shooting at a Chula Vista shopping mall, police said.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers were called to Novo Brazil Brewing at Otay Ranch Town Center, where they found three victims, Chula Vista police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The victims were expected to survive their injuries.

“Initial indications are that the shooting was not an active shooter and was not random,” CVPD said, adding that there was reportedly a dispute between two groups.

Police said there no longer appeared to be an active threat to the mall or nearby neighborhoods.

Check back for updates on this developing story.