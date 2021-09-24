At least 6 units destroyed, 2 injured in El Cajon fire; multiple cats rescued

EL CAJON, Calif. – At least six units were destroyed and two people suffered injuries Friday night when a second-alarm fire tore through an apartment complex in El Cajon.

Crews from Heartland Fire say the blaze was reported before 9:45 p.m. at the Regency Apartments located at 708. N. Mollison Ave. The fire displaced a handful of residents and sent two to the hospital, including one person with minor burns and the other with smoke inhalation.

But luckily for some residents of the complex, firefighters were able to reunite them with pets that had been trapped in the structure during the fire.

A resident named Marcela told FOX 5 she was really nervous about her feline friend, Panda. She said firefighters went back into the structure to rescue him – which they did.

“I was just waiting on my kitties to come out,” she said. “I just left the door open and I couldn’t do anything more because it was filled with smoke. I couldn’t do anything.”

Another cat nabbed by firefighters caused firefighters a scare when it wasn’t moving at first, crews told FOX 5. Firefighters later were seen outside of the building administering oxygen to the cat and petting it while crews remained in the area.