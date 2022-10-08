SAN DIEGO — The California Department of Public Health on Friday provided an update on the state’s Mpox outbreak, confirming a total of 419 reported cases in the San Diego region.

Data released by the CDPH’s Division of Communicable Disease Control shows the area ranking third in highest case counts statewide. Neighboring Los Angeles was at the top of list with a total of 2,049 cases.

Collectively, the Golden State as whole has reported a whopping 5,136 probable and confirmed cases of the disease with one confirmed death.

The CDPH is encouraging the public to know what signs to look for, explaining Mpox as a flu-like illness with fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and enlarged lymph nodes. Symptoms typically begin 7-14 days after exposure.

To prevent the spread of Mpox, health professionals have advised the following measures:

– Wash hands often with soap and water or use an an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

– Avoid any physical contact like hugging, kissing, or sexual intimacy with people who have symptoms of monkeypox, including a rash or sores.

— Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

— Do not handle or touch bedding, towels, clothing, or other fabrics that have been in contact with someone with monkeypox.

State public health officials said they have received over 165,000 Mpoxvaccines for the public. Those seeking additional resources can visit the CDPH’s monkeybox information page.

According to the CDC, the communicable disease can last two to four weeks and can be fatal.