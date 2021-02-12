At least 3 hospitalized after police chase ends in multi-car crash in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – At least three people were hospitalized after a police chase that started Friday night in Lemon Grove ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Spring Valley, local authorities said.

The crash took place after 10 p.m. in the area of Jamacha and Sweetwater roads.

Video from the scene shows scattered wreckage from multiple vehicles in the intersection, including a white vehicle with its passenger side badly smashed in and a red vehicle with damage to its front.

Multiple ambulances remain on the scene.

#BREAKING At least three people taken to the hospital after the pursuit of a suspected stolen car ended here at Jamacha Rd & Sweetwater Rd in #SpringValley @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/HnD1FLJCg7 — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) February 13, 2021

