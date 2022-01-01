At least 1 stabbed in group fight: SDPD

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating Saturday after at least one person was stabbed following a group fight in Logan Heights, police said.

The San Diego Police Department received a call around 3:43 p.m. about multiple people fighting and pulling out knives at 2800 Clay Ave in the Memorial neighborhood. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a person with multiple stab wounds. Police did not release the status of the victim who was transported to a local hospital.

Three men drove away after the incident in a gray Nissan Altima with silver rims, according to authorities. Police also closed off nearby streets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News