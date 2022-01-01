At least 1 stabbed in group fight: SDPD

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating Saturday after at least one person was stabbed following a group fight in Logan Heights, police said.

The San Diego Police Department received a call around 3:43 p.m. about multiple people fighting and pulling out knives at 2800 Clay Ave in the Memorial neighborhood. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a person with multiple stab wounds. Police did not release the status of the victim who was transported to a local hospital.

Three men drove away after the incident in a gray Nissan Altima with silver rims, according to authorities. Police also closed off nearby streets.