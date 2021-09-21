At least 1 seriously hurt in 4-car crash on SR-163 near Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A driver suffered what were described as major injuries Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash on state Route 163 near Mission Valley.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an SUV went into a spin, hit a roadside barrier and collided with a black Toyota sedan as it headed north on Mission Valley Freeway north of Interstate 8 around 9 a.m. A total of four vehicles were ultimately involved in the crash.

At least one person was seriously injured, but no other details were immediately available.

The left two lanes of the roadway were closed as authorities worked to clear the scene.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.