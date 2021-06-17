At least 1 person shot at San Diego Dave & Buster’s

SAN DIEGO — At least one person was shot and wounded at a San Diego Dave & Buster’s Thursday evening, but few details were immediately available.

San Diego Police Department confirmed they were investigating a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. at or near the arcade and sports bar on Camino Del Rio, where Interstate 8 and Interstate 805 meet in Mission Valley.

An SDPD watch commander told FOX 5 they had reports of at least one injury but little other immediate information to share.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.