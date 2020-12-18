Pedestrian killed on I-5

A view from SkyFOX of a deadly crash on the freeway Friday, Dec. 18.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning on Interstate 5 in the Logan Heights area, clogging traffic for miles on the northbound highway.

The crash was reported around 8:50 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near Cesar Chavez Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver remained at the scene, CHP Officer Salvador Castro said. No details about the victim or the driver were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

A SigAlert was issued around 9:10 a.m. shutting down the left three lanes on northbound I-5 north of Cesar Chavez Parkway, the CHP reported. As of 10:10 a.m., traffic on northbound I-5 was backed up from B Street to South 32nd Street.

expect delays and lane closures on North I-5 and West SR-94 near SR-163 due to a fatal traffic collision. Please travel safely pic.twitter.com/x66pFp2oh5 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 18, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.