2 hospitalized, 2 animals dead in Otay Mesa apartment fire

SAN DIEGO – Two people were hospitalized and two animals died Wednesday in a fire at a two-story apartment complex in Otay Mesa, authorities said.

Crews rescued one woman from an apartment in the 1100 block of 30th Street, near Del Sol Boulevard in Otay Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at the complex just before 5:30 p.m.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to the UC San Diego Medical Center. Another patient also was taken to the same hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

A dog and a cat perished in the fire, officials said. No other victims were reported.

Additional information including about the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.