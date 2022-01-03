Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez to resign from position

SAN DIEGO — Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who represents the 80th Assembly District in San Diego, announced Monday she will be resigning from her position.

“As a legislator and as a labor leader, my top priority has been to create opportunities that lead to more jobs, better jobs, and better lives for working people,” Gonzalez said during this afternoon’s floor session. “It’s been an honor to serve the people of San Diego County and the entire state as a lawmaker who tried to accomplish the most amount of good for the most amount of people.”

Husband and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher responded in a tweet that his “wife leaves a legacy of accomplishment as a legislator that will not be matched.”

“A fierce fighter for the working class, farm workers, immigrants, environment and more,” Fletcher said. “Her commitment will never waiver and impact will only grow in the new role.”

According to Gonzalez, she will lead the California Labor Federation starting in July.

Mayor Todd Gloria also commented on Twitter about Gonzalez’s resignation.

“From as far back as our time as young staffers, I’ve known @LorenaSGonzalez to be the fiercest fighter for workers, immigrants and women,” he said. “She’s been an effective legislator for San Diego and we’ll miss her leadership in the Assembly. @CaliforniaLabor is very lucky to have her.”

Georgette Gómez, who is running for the 80th Assembly District seat, said Gonzalez is the “fiercest of fighters for working people.”

“I’ve been proud to call her my Assemblywoman and excited for her next chapter,” she said. “There’s no one better on this planet to be the next leader of California’s union movement than her. Thank you, Lorena! I’m humbled and excited to announce today my candidacy for State Assembly in the 80th District. I’m running to make a real difference for working families, our environment and build on Assemblywoman Gonzalez’s remarkable legacy.”

In early August, Gonzalez announced she had breast cancer. However, she later said in September there was “no cancer left” after undergoing a bilateral mastectomy.